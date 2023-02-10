Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.46

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Yamaha Motor Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.16.
About Yamaha Motor
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
