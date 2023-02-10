Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.46

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

