Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. 107,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 63,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 117.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

