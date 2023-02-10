Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $711.06 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $711.06 million and approximately $68.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.55 or 0.00201458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.