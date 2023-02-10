ZClassic One Day Volume Reaches $24.57 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $421,580.84 and $24.57 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00201458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00047468 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

