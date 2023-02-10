Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

