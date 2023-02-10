Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Zur Rose Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $334.30.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

