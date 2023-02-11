10,858 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $57,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $27,919,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.