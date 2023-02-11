1,096 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in onsemi by 3.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

