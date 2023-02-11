10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Short Interest Update

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of VCXB opened at $10.19 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCXB. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $4,366,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.