1,599 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BLD stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
