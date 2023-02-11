1,599 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $235.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.11.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.