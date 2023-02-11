1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in January

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGIFF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 8,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

