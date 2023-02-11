1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FISB remained flat at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. 1st Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

