3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,126. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.71. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 1,431.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,622,431 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 884,823 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,143,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 442,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 537,316 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 393,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

