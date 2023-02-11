5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.29 and traded as high as C$3.04. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 132,443 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.58.

5N Plus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$256.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

