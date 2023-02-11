607 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after buying an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,652,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,400,000 after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 169.63% and a net margin of 14.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

