75 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $723.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.03.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,178,491. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.