7Pixels Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56.14 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market cap of $56.14 million and approximately $29,334.68 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00015866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00435976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.36 or 0.28879843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000193 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.45385206 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,503.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

