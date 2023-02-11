A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £149.85 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($180.13).
A.G. BARR Price Performance
Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 550 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 533.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £616.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.19. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426.50 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.16).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
