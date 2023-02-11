Aave Reaches One Day Volume of $50.86 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $78.30 or 0.00360590 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $50.86 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00433394 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.34 or 0.28708832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.