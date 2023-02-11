AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

