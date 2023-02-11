AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLVLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

VLVLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,316. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.