AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,815,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.