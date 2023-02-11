AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.05. 8,956,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,455. The company has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 657,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after buying an additional 530,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after buying an additional 231,465 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

