ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $1,895.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00221137 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010286 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,290.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.