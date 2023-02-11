Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,390,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,830 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $283.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day moving average is $282.48. The company has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

