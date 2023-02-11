Adams Wealth Management Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,590,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,798,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

