Adams Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

