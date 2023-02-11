Adams Wealth Management Grows Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

