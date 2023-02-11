Adams Wealth Management Invests $1.27 Million in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $104.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

