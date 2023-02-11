Adams Wealth Management Invests $731,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 45,855 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MGIC Investment by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 774,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 186,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

