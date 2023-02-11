Adams Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,567 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

