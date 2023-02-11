Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.58.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

