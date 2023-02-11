Adams Wealth Management Sells 2,505 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

