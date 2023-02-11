Adams Wealth Management Sells 596 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

