adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €137.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €139.26 ($149.74) on Friday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.31.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

