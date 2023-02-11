adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 10.9 %

ADS opened at €139.26 ($149.74) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.31. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.