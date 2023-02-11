adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of adidas from €100.00 ($107.53) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on adidas from €165.00 ($177.42) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.10.

adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.30). adidas had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

