Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.35. The stock had a trading volume of 708,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $499.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

