AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.25.

ACM stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $91.96.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after buying an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AECOM by 307.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

