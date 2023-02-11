African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:AGAC remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. African Gold Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

