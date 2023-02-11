African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,425,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AGAC stock remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,213. African Gold Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

