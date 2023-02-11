AGCO Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

AGCO Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.18 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,220,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,068,000 after buying an additional 40,666 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.