AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Stock Up 3.3 %

AGCO opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at AGCO

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

