Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE A opened at $152.55 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

