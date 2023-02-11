Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.