AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.76 and traded as low as C$9.62. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 52,531 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.72. The company has a market cap of C$260.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.96.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388. In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 47,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,095,451.06. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

