AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.76 and traded as low as C$9.62. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$9.68, with a volume of 52,531 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.64.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.72. The company has a market cap of C$260.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,388. In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 47,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,095,451.06. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe bought 8,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,388.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.