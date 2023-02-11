Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €105.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €113.74 ($122.30) on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The company’s fifty day moving average is €114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.78.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

