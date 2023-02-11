AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332.20 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.11). 177,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 553,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348.60 ($4.19).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJB. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338.33 ($4.07).
AJ Bell Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 354.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.17. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,109.09.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at AJ Bell
In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.40), for a total transaction of £366,000 ($439,956.73). In other AJ Bell news, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.29), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($76,759.94). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.40), for a total value of £366,000 ($439,956.73).
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
