Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.50. 1,246,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,263.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

