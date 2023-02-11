Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.48

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and traded as high as $30.89. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 4,508 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DETNF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 465.00 to 455.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.33.

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

